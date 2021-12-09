Wokingham.Today

Christmas fun at Crowthorne’s party

by Phil Creighton
christmas
Father Christmas had an outdoor grotto Picture: Phil Creighton

CHRISTMAS came to Crowthorne’s high street on Friday night as retailers, churches and the parish council joined forces for a late night shopping event.

The annual celebration saw thousands of villagers come on down to grab bargains, visit stalls and meet Father Christmas.

It was opened by Cllr Ash Merry, the mayor of Bracknell Forest.

The Revd Kevin Mills, minister of Crowthorne Baptist Church, gave a welcome and led a short carol service in Jim Finnie Square. The carols includes Away In A Manger and Hark The Herald Angels Sing.

Afterwards, people could take part in craft activities in the Baptist Church and also the Methodist Church, which had a festival of nativities.

There were also festive tunes played in the Baptist Church courtesy of Breakway Brass, while carollers sang their way up the high street.

The fire station let people explore the new facility and meet the crews, while new businesses including Hat & Home gave away goodies.

And, to the delight of good boys and girls everywhere, Father Christmas was in residence in his grotto. Set up in Jim Finnie Square it was organised by Crowthorne Library.

A donation towards the cost of the event was made by McCarthy Stone’s nearby Birch Place development, which gave £250 to the lights.

Barry Bailey, Vice Chair at Churches Together in Crowthorne, said: “Our Christmas event is a fantastic experience that our whole community looks forward to each year.

“We are very grateful to McCarthy Stone for its generous donation.”

And Verity McKay, divisional marketing manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “We are delighted to lend our support.

“We hope the people of Crowthorne enjoy the twinkle of the Christmas lights and the festive feeling they generate for years to come.”

