CHRISTMAS GREETINGS: Cllr John Halsall, leader of Wokingham Borough Council

This year has undoubtedly been a difficult one for all of us.

Thank you to the NHS staff who have gone beyond the call of duty to save lives; to the charities and volunteers who have helped provide advice, food and support to those who have been struggling; and to Council staff and councillors who have worked diligently to make sure that no-one gets left behind.

Most of all, thank you to all of you in the Borough for everything you’ve been doing to help us get through this trying time: keeping safe, following the rules, and looking out for one another.

This festive period will be very different, and I’m sure that there are people who will feel the strain of being at home, away from friends and family.

If you need any help, contact our One Front Door service on 0300 330 1189.

We are here to look out for you.

I wish everyone in Wokingham Borough, however you are spending this time, a Happy Christmas.