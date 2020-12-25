CHRISTMAS GREETINGS: Cllr Lindsay Ferris, Wokingham Borough Council Lib Dem leader

I and my Wokingham Borough Liberal Democrat Council colleagues wish readers of Wokingham.Today and residents across the borough a happy as possible Christmas this year, despite all the ongoing issues we have had with the Covid-19 Pandemic.

This time of year is important for many of you to meet up with family and friends, but I do urge you all to be careful to avoid an increase in cases from this awful Virus in the New Year.

We must remember those local families who have suffered directly from the virus. We must also remember those who need to work over the Christmas period that provide the vital services we need and those who are are their own at this time of year.

Christmas is a time to rejoice and provide hope for the future, this is even more poignant this year.

With vaccines now being administered, we just need to hang in there for a few months more and with hope in our hearts, this pandemic will be a thing of the past.

Happy Christmas.