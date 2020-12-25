CHRISTMAS GREETINGS: Cllr Malcolm Richards, borough mayor

It is nearly the end of 2020 and what an incredible year it has been.

It began with ongoing discussions about Brexit, which we thought would dominate the year. But it very soon developed into a worldwide tragedy called Covid-19, the pandemic which has taken so many lives and is still causing problems – both to lives and to the world’s economy.

Nature, in all its many forms always does its own thing, sometimes good and sometimes bad. And we, as humans, with our own resourcefulness and attitudes, have to cope with it, or find a way round the problems. And that is exactly what has happened.

Despite the many difficulties presented, several major nations of the world invested enormous sums into researching Covid-19 and, as a result, scientists/doctors have developed – in less than one year – not just one vaccine, but a minimum of two, and possibly three vaccines, that we believe will help to overcome the disaster that is Covid. That rate of progress, plus the many other things created by our combined efforts, such as the excellent NHS, frontline services and keyworkers, volunteers, charities, the council, businesses and residents, and the community at large, should reassure us that 2021 can and will be a better and safer year for us all.

We have all needed each other, and we’ve all had our part to play, and we are still playing that part. But please remember, we must also continue to act responsibly, and we can do that.

Brexit still remains to be resolved. But if we are willing and able to apply the same positive attitude and effort to overcoming problems that arise, in the same way as we are doing having to deal with Covid, then we can be in a good state in the coming years – and I think we will be.

Wokingham Borough is a good place in which to live and work, and I am delighted and proud to be its Mayor.

To finish my message, let me wish you all a healthy, happy and safe Christmas, and a wonderful and exciting New Year in 2021.