CHRISTMAS GREETINGS: Matt Rodda, Reading East MP

I would like to wish our community a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Christmas has seemed a long time coming this year, the restrictions this autumn have been difficult but necessary as our community has continued to work together to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

And, I want to pay tribute to our NHS and care staff, key workers and volunteers and our whole community for their incredible work at a very difficult time.

Despite all the difficulties I hope that we can enjoy Christmas and look forward to a brighter New Year.