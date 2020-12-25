CHRISTMAS GREETINGS: Theresa May, Maidenhead MP

As the MP for Maidenhead, I would like to wish all readers of Wokingham Today a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

2020 has without a doubt been a very challenging year and one which we will not forget easily.

As we reflect on the past year, I would like to pay a particular and very sincere tribute to all those individuals who have played their part during the Covid-19 pandemic.

First and foremost are our wonderful NHS and care workers, but also our emergency serviceworkers and others who kept things going like delivery drivers; and of courses the incredible volunteers in our local community who did so much to support those in need.

Every single effort and gesture is appreciated and as the local MP,I feel immensely proud to have witnessed such a fantastic community spirit.

Thank you for your selflessness and for giving your time and effort to help those who may be less fortunate; your hard work and generosity will not be forgotten.

In 2021 we need to continue to come together to deal with Covid-19. I know that the current restrictions are hard and that we all miss being able to see and spend time with our loved ones, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

We must look forward, keep working together to get through this phase of the pandemic and unite in optimism and hope for the coming year.

Let’s make 2021 a year when the country continues to work together as one caring community while also moving forward and embracing new opportunities.