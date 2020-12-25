Wokingham.Today

CHRISTMAS GREETINGS: Wokingham Borough Council Independent Cllrs Richard Dolinski, Jim Frewin & Gary Cowan

by Guest contributor0
Picture: Fiona Anderson

2020 has been a year like no other in most of our lifetimes. Some of us have lost their jobs, others have been furloughed, many of us have worked from home and became teachers to our children.

Sadly some of us have also lost family and friends to Covid. Without doubt the new normal has been and continues to be a most distressing time for all.

Importantly we need to stay safe, and continue to help our vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, lets us hope that 2021 sees better times ahead for everyone.

Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a healthy, safe New Year.

