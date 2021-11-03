Christmas jumper pop up shop raises funds for Finchampstead school

A FESTIVE pop up shop will be set up at Nine Mile Ride Primary next month.

Organised by Friends of Nine Mile Ride, the event in Finchampstead is encouraging families to donate their unwanted Christmas jumpers, which will then be sold at the school gates to others.

The community get the chance to give items they don’t need to a new home.

And people can bag a pre-loved jumper for the Save the Children Christmas jumper day, which will be held at the school on Friday, December 10.

All funds raised will go towards the school and donations can be made by cash or card.

The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, November 25 at 3pm.

For more details, visit pta-events.co.uk/fnmr