Christmas light show helps Ollie Young Foundation – now it wants you to wear something blue

A CHRISTMAS light show has helped boost the coffers for a Wokingham charity.

Residents of Culloden Way decorated their home in the run-up to December 25.

The display featured penguins, trees and other festive symbols.

And even though the borough was operating under Tier restrictions for much of the month, residents were still able to give generously. In all, £509.87 was given to the Ollie Young Foundation, which funds targeted paediatric brain tumour research and support.

A spokesperson for the charity thanked the family who organised the event and also those who gave: “Thank you to everyone who popped their pennies in the collection box and donated online, this certainly brightened our new year”.

The charity is now preparing for its annual Feblueary campaign, asking people to make a donation and wear something blue.

For more details, log on to www.ollieyoungfoundation.org