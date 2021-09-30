Wokingham.Today

Christmas market and ice rink come to Wokingham’s Cantley Park

Jess Warren
A Christmas Market will be coming to Cantley Park this winter
CANTLEY PARK’S first Christmas market and ice rink will be arriving this winter.

The free outdoor event will run from Wednesday, November 24, to Friday, December 24.

It will include a range of outdoor market huts selling food, drink and a variety of gifts.

Last year’s Christmas Market took place virtually, with this year’s event expected to be twice as popular.

It will also feature Wokingham’s first ice synthetic skating rink, which will run from Friday, November 12, to Friday, January 7, from noon to 8pm.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said; “As we approach the autumnal months, it’s time to start thinking about Christmas.

“The past 18 months have shown us the importance of shopping locally, and what better way to support growth in our economy and help build business by attending Cantley Park’s Christmas Market.

“Whether you are a baker, jewellery maker or Christmas gift designer, we want to see as many vendors as possible selling gifts and produce at the Christmas Market.

“We are anticipating plenty of interest, so I am encouraging vendors to book their huts as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

The council is seeking businesses, including those who make Christmas cards, gifts and toys, food and drink suppliers, and arts and craft vendors to exhibit.

There will be 11 huts available in an open plan or closed format. The former best for retail, the latter, food and drink vendors.

Each exhibitor will have a 3.2m x 2m hut equipped with power and adorned in a festive garland with festoon lights.

Businesses can choose to exhibit weekly or for four weeks.

It costs £1,820 per week for commercial exhibitors, and £420 a week for non-commercial exhibitors.

Food and drink vendors will be charged £500 per week.

The market is free to attend, but tickets must be bought for the ice rink.

To exhibit at the Christmas Market, register at: Application Form – Cantley Park Christmas Market

