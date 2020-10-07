Christmas will happen in Woodley town centre … but coronavirus will mean it will be very different this year

THE FAINT sound of jingle bells may be ringing in Woodley residents’ ears, as the town centre makes plans for a festive event.

Each year, Woodley town centre manager, Brian Fennelly works with musical groups and the town council to create a magical event to mark the Christmas season.

This year, Mr Fennelly has a plan to bring the event to the screen, with a virtual Christmas light switch-on.

“We would usually have a big carol concert with the Christmas tree light switch-on,” he said. “We won’t be able to do that this year, but we’ve got plans in place for something special.”

Woodley Concert Band will be joining the Yuletide event, which will be filmed and then released on Saturday, November 26.

Mr Fennelly added: “We haven’t just given up on Christmas this year, the town centre lights will be on, we’re encouraging everyone to please come and do your Christmas shopping in Woodley.”

Mr Fennelly and the team of organisers hope that residents across Woodley will tune into the festive event at 6pm for a mass viewing at home.

Woodley is also planning to hold a charity Christmas event in lieu of the Winter Extravaganza.

Charities and local groups are invited to apply for a stall at the new fundraising day, which runs from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, November 29.

Mr Fennelly said: “We are very conscious that local charities are having a very challenging year and that the cancellation will have further affected revenues. Woodley Town Centre has been looking at ways we can support fundraising. We are delighted to announce a very special one-off Christmas event in Woodley town centre.”

There will be no charge for stalls, but charities need to have valid public liability insurance and undertake a risk assessment. The closing date for applications is Saturday, October 31.

For more details, log on to www.woodleytowncentre.co.uk