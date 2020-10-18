Christmas WINner for Wokingham In Need

WOKINGHAM IN NEED has thanked a Wokingham businesswoman for her support throughout the pandemic.

The charity was recently gifted more than £1,800 from the sales of face masks in Antique Rose.

Sue Jackson, founder of Wokingham In Need (WIN) said she is grateful for the wonderful support.

She told Wokingham.Today: “The support given by Georgina and her team is beyond words we are delighted that they have chosen Wokingham In Need as their charity to support.

“So far they have raised £1,844 and this is ongoing. It can be used for so many worthy causes in Wokingham for the homeless and vulnerable. Thank you so much.”

Georgina Hustler, who most recently launched her Christmas shop in the former Wallis in Bush Walk, said: “We are still donating £2 a mask sold so we hope they can have another instalment at Christmas.

“It is a pleasure to support a local charity and a cause close to our hearts in these troubling times, it’s important to remember those less fortunate than ourselves.”

Ms Hustler added: “It has been a busy time opening a new shop while managing Antique Rose and Maison Rustic but our new Christmas Wonderland is the perfect addition and just what the people of Wokingham need right now.

“Something positive and magical to add a little cheer.

“Because it’s such a large space, people can shop while social distancing and I’ve been blown away by the support of everyone who has been coming into the shop over the last week.”

The donation was topped up by ticket sales to the exclusive shopping event for the launch of Ms Hustler’s festive store.

Guests were treated to socially distanced shopping, bottomless Prosecco and local band Wise Monkeys played in the arcade, which was closed off for the private event.

The new shop is open until Wednesday, January 9, and is arranged into different themes: Scandinavian, rustic, romantic and wonderland.

Shoppers can also order online: christmaswonderlandshop.co.uk