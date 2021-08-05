Wokingham.Today

Church creates a time to reflect and remember

by Laura Scardarella0
FBC Centre finchampstead baptist church
The FBC Centre in Finchampstead

A FINCHAMPSTEAD church is encouraging people to join in with its special service.

The FBC Centre, on Gorse Ride North, will be hosting its Reflection Space event on Sunday, August 22, from 10.30am to 11.30am.

The main hall will be set up as an area where people can reflect on any grief and anxiety they have after experiencing uncertainty and loss.

Soothing music will be played and low lighting will be used. People can sit alone or with their family and friends.

After a similar event last summer received positive feedback, the FBC Centre decided to repeat the experience.

People can also submit photos of loved ones or messages ahead of the morning, which will be displayed on the TV screens in the hall.

Jac Pluves, leader of the community team at Finchampstead Baptist Church, said: “I feel that everyone has struggled through this period of uncertainty and loss, many of us have lost loved ones, their jobs, financial security, relationships or experienced the disappointment of missed family gatherings and having exams or holidays cancelled.

“We have spent a lot of time simply trying to cope and keep going so our intention is that the Reflection Space will be a safe and calm place in the middle of our busy lives where people can simply pause and reflect; to mourn their losses.”

Masks will be encouraged when entering the building.

Photo and message submissions can be sent to care@finchampstead.com

For more details, log on to fbcnext.com

