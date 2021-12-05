CHURCH NOTES: ‘A Christmas Presence’

This week a new shop has opened in Wokingham – this is a shop with a difference, it’s not there to make a profit.

Post-pandemic there is lots that we want to leave behind but one thing we should not leave behind.

The one positive thing to take from the last 18 months is surely the sense of community, the support for those in need, isolating or unwell. It is from this sense that A Christmas Presence has been born.

Three local charities have come together for the festive period with the support of many other local groups and organisations and created a community space where people can take part in arts and crafts on Saturdays.

During the week, anyone who needs a bit of extra help at Christmas can come by appointment and choose gifts for their friends and family.

A Christmas Presence is only around for five weeks but we will continue to work throughout the year in support of the community.

In the same way we focus our minds on a baby born in a stable at Christmas, but his love is available all year round.

God’s son Jesus Christ is not just a Christmas Presence but a constant presence.

The Bible tells us in Psalm 46, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in times of trouble. Therefore, we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.”

No matter what life throws at you, what your worries are, reach out to the one who is always present, he will be your refuge and strength.

Claire Revie is a member of Norreys Church, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham