Church notes: A prayer for Erftstadt

by Guest contributor0
erftstadt flooding
TORRENT: Water flows through the streets Picture: courtesy of Rebecca Krohne

As local churches we join with others locally and further afield in praying for the people of Erfstadt in Germany, twinned with our own town of Wokingham.

Erfstadt has been devastated by the effects of sudden floods this past week as you may have
 seen on the news, and many residents have lost their lives.

We pray for those who have lost loved ones, those who are worried about people who are still missing;

We pray for those who have lost homes, possessions and businesses;

For those working hard to alleviate immediate need, and those making plans for rebuilding and restoring what has been damaged or lost. 

We lift them all to our God of comfort and compassion, the One who is with us in the midst of suffering, and who is in the business of restoring and renewing all that is broken.

Though the waters roar and foam, may the people of Erfstadt know that God is their refuge and strength.

May they know and experience comfort and compassion, help and hope, in Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

The Revd Nick Hudson, pastor of Wokingham Baptist Church and chair of Churches Together Wokingham,  writing on  behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham

