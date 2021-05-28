CHURCH NOTES: An unwelcome gift

LONELINESS has been an unwelcome gift from the effects of lockdown and many of us feel we have been patient long enough.

Christians are not immune from loneliness and despair and a question we have been at Kings Church is ‘does God care about my loneliness?’

God cares for you. He knows about loneliness. Jesus experienced the greatest loneliness of all when his Father left him on the cross. … The response to loneliness may be to take up a new hobby, make more time for friends or get a pet but the last in year these things have been more difficult than ever to do.

What does the Bible say about isolation and loneliness?

A good Bible verse about loneliness is Deuteronomy 31:6. It lets you know that you should be courageous and know you are not alone, since the Lord God is always with you.

God ask us to turn to him and we ask him to be gracious to us, for we are lonely and afflicted. ‘Relieve the troubles of my heart and free me from my anguish’.

Have you not known? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He does not faint or grow weary; his understanding is unsearchable. He gives power to the faint, and to him who has no might he increases strength.

Even youths shall faint and be weary, and young men shall fall exhausted; but they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.

– Isaiah 40:28-31

In the context of the passage this is such an immensely powerful thought, it unlocks and explains why strength comes to us and the reason God will make us rise up and be unstoppable. Why?

Because He sees into our circumstance and He understands the pain that we feel; He understands the hurt or the confusion and He knows how we found ourselves in whatever our situation is.

He doesn’t come to the rescue just because He can, but because of this deep understanding of our state and a loving desire to step in. It’s not all about being the biggest, it’s about being the most loving.

Carol Adkins is a member of Kings Church, Wokingham, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham