CHURCH NOTES: Cause for hope

The main news headlines over the past few years seems to have fallen into a pattern.

In 2018 it was Austerity, 2019 it was Brexit, 2020 it is Covid-19.

So what about 2021?

Will the headline be debt or depression, both of which seem very gloomy with no future to look forward to?

But there is hope for a brighter future.

Hope that Austerity will end, hope that Brexit will be sorted one way or another and the hope for Covid is the availability of a vaccine.

Now the Bible speaks of an eternal hope.

The Apostle Paul writes to one of the churches at the time: “Now may our Lord Jesus Christ himself and God our Father, who loved us and by grace gave us eternal comfort and good hope.”

If when I pass on, and I am wrong, then I have had a good life with purpose and meaning.

But if the Bible is right, along with 2.8 billion of other believing Christians worldwide, I have not only had an earthly life that was meaningful and worthwhile, but I have a life with a purpose in heaven praising God for what His Son Jesus has done personally for me.

Guess that can be called a “win-win” situation – a win on earth and a win in heaven.

The Bible also says, “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.”

Now that’s a “cause for HOPE” through faith.

Ralph Higson, writing on behalf of Norreys Church for Churches Together in Wokingham