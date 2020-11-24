The Wokingham Paper

CHURCH NOTES: Cause for hope

by Guest contributor0
What will 2021 bring? Picture: Tumisu via Pixabay

The main news headlines over the past few years seems to have fallen into a pattern.

In 2018 it was Austerity, 2019 it was Brexit, 2020 it is Covid-19.

So what about 2021?

Will the headline be debt or depression, both of which seem very gloomy with no future to look forward to?

But there is hope for a brighter future.

Hope that Austerity will end, hope that Brexit will be sorted one way or another and the hope for Covid is the availability of a vaccine.

Now the Bible speaks of an eternal hope.

The Apostle Paul writes to one of the churches at the time: “Now may our Lord Jesus Christ himself and God our Father, who loved us and by grace gave us eternal comfort and good hope.”

If when I pass on, and I am wrong, then I have had a good life with purpose and meaning.

But if the Bible is right, along with 2.8 billion of other believing Christians worldwide, I have not only had an earthly life that was meaningful and worthwhile, but I have a life with a purpose in heaven praising God for what His Son Jesus has done personally for me.

Guess that can be called a “win-win” situation – a win on earth and a win in heaven.

The Bible also says, “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.”

Now that’s a “cause for HOPE” through faith.

Ralph Higson, writing on behalf of Norreys Church for Churches Together in Wokingham

Related posts

How to access mental health services during lockdown

Andy Preston

Crowthorne Fire Station to host charity car wash this weekend

Jess Warren

Masks to be made available for London commuters

John Wakefield
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.