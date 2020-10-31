CHURCH NOTES: Count your blessings this All Saints Day

Most of us have people we admire. Whether it’s a celebrity or a grandmother, there are people we want to be like in one way or another.

And then there are those now passed we still remember because they helped us. People who set an example to inspire us to be our best, even after they have gone.

I keep entries in my Google calendar of those who have inspired me in my life; either on their birthday or the day of their death.

I am prompted to remember them at least once a year. The older you get the longer that list gets.

The Christian community worldwide also keeps a list of people who have inspired others to live better lives.

It allocates days for celebrating them. These are the saints like Saint Peter, Saint George, Saint Francis. Each has their own day for being remembered.

This coming Sunday, 1st November, many churches will celebrate All Saints Day, traditionally called All Hallows.

It is said that the day was created to remember all the other admirable and inspiring people who do not have a day of their own.

We are more familiar with the evening before it, Hallowe’en. But I think it’s worth celebrating the day itself, not only the night before.

This Sunday, celebrate all the amazing, good, wonderful people you know or have ever known and why they are or were so good.

Say thank you. Count them as blessings.

The Reverend Canon David Hodgson, Rector of All Saints Church, Wokingham, on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham