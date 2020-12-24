CHURCH NOTES: Destination in sight

“Look, I bring you good news of great joy for the whole people, that today a Saviour has been born to you in the town of David, who is Christ the Lord” Luke 2:10-11.

This is the message the angels brought to the shepherds in the fields outside Bethlehem on that first Christmas and it is addressed to us all today.

A Saviour who frees us from our sin and promises us that death is not the end through the sacrifice of his life on the cross. This is good news indeed. And it is a message for all people.

The first to receive the news were shepherds who were outcasts in their society: lowly people and often foreigners, but the message also comes to the wealthy Magi from distant lands.

In the life of the adult Jesus too we see him dining with religious leaders and also tax collectors and sinners. He heals men, women, children, a centurion’s servant and beggars, Jews and foreigners and turns no one away.

This birth of the Christ child is not just some historic event. We are called to make Christ present in our lives today through our love and care for our neighbours, both near and far, and spreading the message of peace and goodwill to all.

“Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace among people of goodwill” Luke 2:14 (Both references from the Revised New Jerusalem Bible).

A happy and blessed Christmas to you all.

Sue Cooper is from Corpus Christi Church, Wokingham, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham