CHURCH NOTES: Destination in sight

AS WE continue our Advent journey towards Christmas, our destination is in sight.

Our preparations are nearly complete: the decorations are up, Christmas cards have been written, the cooking is planned, our bubbles sorted and travel arrangements have been made.

Just some last-minute present shopping and then the wrapping.

In all the busy-ness it would be good to press pause and consider why we are doing all this and surely it is because of love: love of our families and friends.

People in love want to share their joy and this is what we do. Now is a time to show our appreciation for each other and nurture those relationships which help see us through the difficult times. And because there is love, it is a time for making peace: asking for and offering forgiveness, and restoring broken relationships

It is also out of love for all people and respect for their dignity that the foodbank has been swamped with contributions and donations to many other charities increase.

Love makes us vulnerable as we open up to other people and it is as a vulnerable child that, Jesus, is born into our world. The God who is love, comes not in power, but in weakness. Jesus comes as a light into the darkness of the world to reveal God to us and show us the way, and that way is love.

“God is love. In this, the love of God was revealed among us, that God sent his only Son into the world that we might have life through him” 1 John 4:8-9 (Revised New Jerusalem Bible)

Sue Cooper is from Corpus Christi Church, Wokingham, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham