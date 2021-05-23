Church notes: Do not be anxious about anything

We welcome the news today of further freedom and the possibility of travel and holidays later in the summer; but the news from India still continues to disturb us all and we are shocked at the scale of human suffering.

It’s at times like these we can feel so helpless as the problems are so vast and the people so far away.

At times like these Christians know and feel comforted that we can pray.

The Bible tells us: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)

We continue to pray for Gods hand to touch our world, for his healing and for his mercy.

We pray for great wisdom for our leaders as they deal with so much and we pray blessings and peace over our brothers and sisters, both here and overseas.

At King’s Church Wokingham we will be taking part in the third National Big Church Read which starts on Monday, May 24.

This year, it’s a reading of How to Pray by Pete Greig.

You can get your copy of the book from Quench’s online bookshop or from its branch in Holme Grange Craft Village.

This is a great way to explore a book individually or together in small groups and the video input is hosted by the author himself, Pete Grieg.

Do join us in exploring prayer.

For more, log on to kingschurch.org.uk

Carol Adkins is a member of Kings Church, Wokingham, writing on behalf of

Churches Together in Wokingham