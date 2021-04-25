Church notes: Flickers of colour

Last week I was asked to say what colour I was feeling.

After getting over my initial scepticism it actually turned out to be a good way for people to express themselves.

I work for the NHS and was with a group of healthcare workers. Understandably in the last year there have been very black days, especially when you can’t see a way out.

There have been bright white days when you are so overwhelmed you don’t know how you feel.

During these times there have been flickers of colour and the bright pinks and yellows have come through. They have been the times when patients who have been very sick, causing you to lose sleep, have started to get better.

When we played a favourite piece of music to a lady who hadn’t spoken she began to mouth the words. Times when members of the public have sent cards and letters of appreciation or during a long shift being given a sweet treat that someone has donated.

St Paul’s letter to the Corinthians speaks of faith, hope and love, the greatest being love.

At present we have to have faith in the vaccine. I hope for more colourful days and no need for further lockdowns. Acts of kindness have the effect of bolstering not just the person for whom it is meant but also the person who instigated it.

I believe it is showing kindness and love to others that will help us through this time giving us hope for a brighter future.

Hannah Johnson is a member of St Paul’s Church, Wokingham, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham