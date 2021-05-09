Church notes: Getting back together again

At long last, we are slowly and carefully coming out of lockdown and the blue sky and sunshine invite us to spend time outdoors in our gardens and parks with family and friends.

It has been really tough for many people but there are some inspirational words about Spring in the Bible:

“See! The winter is past; the rains are over and gone. Flowers appear on the earth; the season of singing has come, the cooing of doves is heard in our land.

“The fig tree forms its early fruit; the blossoming vines spread their fragrance. Arise, come, my darling; my beautiful one, come with me.”

For believers, spring is a reminder that God is all about making things new. In fact, Jesus promised to make everything new one day (Revelation 21:5). In the meantime, He gives us glimpses of the coming attractions through spring.

For those of you with pre-school kids if you have felt a little lost and lonely or stressed and needed a little support during lockdown our Parent and Toddler group – ‘Kings Kiddies’ is staring once again and we love you to join us in Elms Field on Mondays.

You’ll need to book in advance but there will be Bible stories, action songs, games and craft, and a chance to meet with new friends.

Join our Facebook page where you can book and we would be delighted to meet you and your children or grandchildren and share with you the Good News.

Carol Adkins is a member of Kings Church, Wokingham, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham