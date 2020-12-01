CHURCH NOTES: Joy

JOY, not a word most would use to describe the year 2020. Apocalyptic perhaps, unprecedented definitely, but joy?

The definition of JOY is a feeling of great pleasure and happiness, for most there has been very little joy this year other than the fact the year is nearly at the end.

In the midst of the pandemic Joy came to Wokingham in the form of a small takeaway shop.

Anyone who has been to visit the Joy Café not only has the chance to partake in a great coffee and a crepe but also to savour the joy that the owner has about the food and drinks he serves and for his customers.

He literally loves to share joy.

Joy can be found in a coffee and a crepe. However, as lovely as they are, they cannot provide eternal joy.

Only God through his son Jesus Christ and His Holy Spirit can produce eternal joy.

Those that have put their trust in Jesus Christ and believe he died on the cross to save them from their sins have eternal joy.

The Bible says in James 1:2, “When troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy”.

Our natural response is to think that living through difficult circumstances does not then create joy but those that believe in the Lord Jesus Christ can experience joy at its fullest by appreciating that God is in control and he has a definite purpose in mind for his people.

As we approach Advent may we be reminded that we can find eternal joy in the baby born in a stable.

Claire Revie from Norreys Church, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham