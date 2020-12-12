CHURCH NOTES: Limitless

No doubt this Christmas many books will be given and received as presents.

This year I decided to buy my own Christmas book to open on Christmas Day and it is Tim Peake’s autobiography – Limitless. I enjoy reading autobiographies to learn more about the author’s back story and to find out what motivates them.

The bible could be referred to as “limitless”.

It’s full of love stories and romance, broken promises, war stories, adultery, jealousy, deceit, family feuds, poetry, mystery, suspense, shipwrecks, long journeys, supernatural powers, children’s stories, good verses evil.

What more could you want from one great book? No wonder it is still the world’s bestseller and translated into more languages than any other book.

This year the bible in many versions will be given and parts of it read many, many times as we listen to the Christmas story again.

It is God’s autobiography written with the help of the Holy Spirit, where you can read about God’s back story and God’s motivation to love. It is summarised in a few words as a direct quote, “For God so loved the world”.

CHRISTMAS SPOILER ALERT – despite all the nativity plays depicting the scene of everyone gathered around the crib with angels singing praises to God – the shepherds never met the wise men in a stable.

Read the truth for yourself and do not judge the book by its cover until you have read it.

Ralph Higson – Norreys Church on behalf of Churches together in Wokingham