Church notes: Masks off and dog collars on

During the pandemic we had to accept that things would not be as we had expected or looked forward to.

This is certainly the case for students completing the courses. Their final year was hugely disrupted and lost many celebrations and rituals.

Those fortunate enough to get employment straight away will also find that learning their new job, getting to know colleagues and others will be greatly affected.

Disappointment increased when it proved impossible to lift restrictions on 21 June.

One of the principal times the Church of England ordains new clergy and sends them to parishes

is the end of June.

Last year this was delayed by some months and eventually took place with only a fraction of the normal attendance, a great disappointment to families and friends though better that nothing.

This year the ordinations of 31 new deacons will be spread over four services, and they will then

be able to start wearing their “dog collars” and serving among us.

We hope very much that it will not be long before the necessary restrictions on meeting people face-to-face without masks will be removed to allow us to get to know each other.

More importantly we look forward to our new colleagues’ sharing the message of God’s love for the benefit of our whole community.

Colin James is an honorary priest at All Saints’ Church, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham