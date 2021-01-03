CHURCH NOTES: Re-evaluation

Happy New Year!

As we breathe a sigh of relief that 2020 is over, we look forward in anticipation to new beginnings in 2021. However, perhaps we should not totally dismiss 2020. Are there some things that we learned among all the trauma that we should take forward into this new year?

We had to re-evaluate who are the important workers in our world; the ones we truly rely on, who provided us with essential services.

Did we become more conscious of the inequalities in our society and the needs of those who are struggling financially and mentally?

Maybe we learned the need to live in the present moment and not plan too much. And as we took our daily exercise in the quiet and stillness of the Spring lockdown, we became more aware of the beauty in Nature all around us.

So let us take what we have learned forward into the New Year. The future looks brighter, but there are still uncertainties with Covid and Brexit, but may we meet the challenges with fortitude. The churches of Wokingham wish you all the best for 2021.

A blessing for the New Year

May God bless you with hope: hopes and dreams that will direct you and give you energy to strive for a better life.

May God bless you with faith: faith in your own abilities so that you can make your dreams a reality.

May God bless you with love: an open heart to give and receive love with families and friends, neighbours and strangers.

Sue Cooper is from Corpus Christi Church, Wokingham, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham