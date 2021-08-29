CHURCH NOTES: The present moment

I used to go running during my lunch hour at work.

Because I had limited time, I had to be efficient.

At the end of the run I put my running shoes straight into my bag, rather than put them on the floor and then into my bag. I had a similar method for the rest of my kit to ensure that I handled my kit only once. As time was short, I had to save as much time as possible.

I now try to apply this to many more things in life. I try to avoid anticipating future events, especially if I am not very keen on them.

This means that I do not spend time thinking about events before they happen.

If I have a work meeting that I would prefer not to go to or have to meet somebody for duty rather than because I want to do so, I do not spend time anticipating, or rather dreading, the event.

This means that you only go through the pain of the encounter once, when it actually happens, rather than having to go through it many times whenever you think about it beforehand or afterwards.

Anticipating a negative event can mean that you go through the negative thoughts and emotions multiple times. Each time you think about this negative event, you will relive the stress of the event.

Sometimes it can be much worse when you consider all the what ifs (how badly the event could turn out). Thinking about a future event in a very positive way could also raise expectations too high and lead to great disappointment.

My faith helps me to consider only things that are important at this moment in time. Jesus never concerned himself with fears about the future, even though he knew what was going to happen to him.

This inspires me to follow his example, especially as I am very unlikely to share his fate.

Geoff Peck from Woosehill Church writing on behalf of Churches Together Wokingham