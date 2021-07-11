Church notes: To have faith is to be sure

Recent events have brought into question the importance of trust and faith. Many believe they are the same thing but there is a difference.

Trust is rational and logical. It is evidential, based on previous actions and behaviours. We often say that one earns trust.

Faith on the other hand is emotional and spiritual and is based on what we believe will happen in our hearts and minds.

In Hebrews 11:1, the author describes faith as “the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen”.

If we have this faith in God, trust will develop as we learn to put our faith into actions. If we put our trust in God to influence our lives, faith will follow.

But one could argue that there is no proof that God exists, so how can we put our trust in him? Well, try this for starters.

Shut your eyes and think “If there is a God, where would he be working in our lives?” Now open them and appreciate what is going on around you; the incredible detail and beauty of wildflowers by the road, the laughter of a child, the love between two people holding hands, the smile of a stranger who catches your eye, the smell of cut grass, the birdsong in the garden, the dramatic sunsets.

God is love and love in many forms, is all around us. We only need to look for the evidence.

With evidence comes trust, and with trust comes faith.

John Boylan is an authorised lay preacher for All Saints Church, Wokingham, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham