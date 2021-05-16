Church notes: We need human contact

The joyous sunshine, the feel of spring in the air and optimism rising has made us reflect on how grateful we are for God’s provision during these unprecedented times.

Kings Church Wokingham has supported financially two overseas churches, one in Vietnam and one in Nepal for many years and thanks to the wonders of technology we have been able to connect via Zoom throughout the lockdown and join together for Sunday worship and prayer.

It is now really shocking to watch as covid now rampages throughout India and into Nepal and we can feel so helpless at the pictures of death and despair.

As Christians we can open and read the Bible, which gives us confidence by reminding us that God is our refuge and strength. One of the most beautiful verses is in Romans:

‘I’m absolutely convinced that nothing – living or dead, angelic or demonic, today or tomorrow, high or low, thinkable or unthinkable can get between us and God’s love.’

But we need the human contact too and Kings Church is slowly opening up to provide some of its services face-to-face, our children and family groups already meet in the local park and Soulscape, which is run from Kings Place, our church office, is back providing support to students as they settle back into the classroom and transition from junior to senior school.

If you feel you need support in any way please do get in contact with us via our website contact form, or join us on Zoom on Sundays to learn a little more about us.

Carol Adkins is a member of Kings Church, Wokingham, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham