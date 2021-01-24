CHURCH NOTES: What do his eyes tell you?

This time last year, when invited to write in this column I wrote about how music was such an inspiration, how it can lift us from one mind set to another.

A chorus that has been in my mind these last few weeks is:

Turn your eyes upon Jesus

Look full in His wonderful face

And the things of earth will grow strangely dim

In the light of His glory and grace. (Helen H. Lemmel)

If you are able, play this piece of music now and close your eyes and imagine looking into the face of Jesus.

Think about how he looks … what do his eyes tell you … how do you feel?

What else can you see apart from Jesus’s face?

This song became popular in 1922 and the lady who wrote this song wrote many, many songs but this one stood the test of time.

It also has verses that will be less familiar to us the first verse of this song says:

O soul are you weary and troubled

No light in the darkness you see

There’s light for a look at the Saviour

And life more abundant and free.

When we are concentrating on something, be it a hobby, puzzle, sport, reading etc then we are able to shut out those things that would distract us or cause us to worry.

The next time you find yourself being wound up by the news or someone is pushing your buttons think of this chorus and turn your focus on Jesus and allow him to take the burden from you.

God Bless you.

Captain Jan Howlin is from Wokingham Salvation Army, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham