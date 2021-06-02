Church plans flower festival for anniversary

While plans have, of necessity, been changed, 2021 is a year of celebration in the life of St Catherine’s church, Sindlesham.

The story of the church is interesting. John Walter II, son of the founder of The Times newspaper, bought the Bearwood estate in 1816 and, on it, he built a modest house in the regency style, to accommodate his family. Sadly, his beloved daughter, Catherine, died there of enteritis in 1844, at the age of 24 and it is in her memory that the church was built and dedicated to St Catherine of Alexandria.

Because of lockdown, all original plans had to be changed – except for a Flower Festival, which is taking place over the weekend of June 12-13.

We are excited, because it is a first for the church – and we hope many people will come, not only to see the beautiful flower arrangements but also to see the inside of a charming Victorian interior, dedicated to the Walter family.

Different floral arrangements will plot the history of the church, since its inception to the present day – and the ingenuity of the arrangers will be called upon in full.

Apart from the family connection to The Times newspaper, John Walter III pulled down the original house and built not only what is now Reddam House school but also the model village of Sindlesham – a ‘model’ village because it contained a church, a school, a pub – and a shop. Walter cottages are visible all around The Green and are much sought after, not remaining on the property market for long.

The Walter Arms is a well-established watering hole, not only for the local community but also a meeting place for people travelling from afar.

Sadly, the shop was beaten by the advent of Sainsbury’s to the area so Sindlesham may not, now, qualify for the ‘model’ epithet but, for this year, the church is the star – and we hope as many people as possible are able to come and enjoy its peace and tranquillity.

Because of the age of the church, there are on-going costs for its upkeep and we are currently trying to raise at least £10,000 in order to re-do the nave light, one of which hasn’t worked for some considerable time, as well as the public address system.

To this end, in connection with the flower festival, we are also holding a raffle, and first prize is a painting by Stephen Walter, the great grandson of John Walter II, who was given the RHS Grenfell award in 1950, in recognition of the beauty and accuracy of his watercolours of flowers, 30 of which have been donated by his great-granddaughters, specifically to raise money for the church.

All, except one, are being sold for £50 each – the remaining painting can be obtained by purchasing a raffle ticket over the weekend.

The festival will be open from 10am to 4pm over the weekend of June 12-13, and on Friday, June 25, Oliver Bing will give a talk entitled The Lost History of St Catherine’s Church.

Roberta Tweedy, from St Catherine’s Church.