Churches light up Crowthorne High Street

CHURCHES across Crowthorne will be lighting up the village streets this year.

For the last 30 years, the Christmas lights have been owned by Newman’s and Abbots along Crowthorne High Street.

But with the closure of Newman’s shoe shop, there was concern among Churches Together in Crowthorne that the lights would be abandoned this year.

The group’s vice chair, Barry Bailey, said: “There was a strong probability that this year, without either Abbotts or Newman’s in the High Street, that the lights would not be erected.

“In conversations with Crowthorne Parish Council it was evident they would be unable to fund the lights.

“After months of negotiations, Churches Together in Crowthorne have acquired the lights and will be coordinating them this year, and for the foreseeable.”

Mr Bailey said Crowthorne Traders had given the lights to the seven churches, with enough money to maintain them for three years.

He said the churches are now committed to the project and will be planning fundraising activities too.

“Churches Together in Crowthorne are delighted that we can bless the community in this way,” he added.

“Had it been a normal year, we would have also had a switching on ceremony, carols and the late-night shopping event.”