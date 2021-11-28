Churches need to change support for vulnerable communities, says Diocese of Oxford report

CHURCHES across Berkshire need to change the way they support the county’s poorest and excluded communities.

That’s the finding of a new report from the Diocese of Oxford which looked at the effects of the pandemic on people on low incomes.

The report asked churches across the diocese about the challenges they and their communities faced and what they need to do to better help those who were marginalised.

Among the areas where the churches need to question their current response are a variety of social issues including transport poverty, affordable rural housing, hidden poverty and engaging with transient and new housing developments.

The report from the Poverty and Inequality Steering Group states: “The consultation explored how churches have responded to the challenges and how this can inform the future mission and ministry of churches in the diocese.

“The results and responses indicate the significant impact of the pandemic on communities as well as the breadth of social action responses from churches stepping in to serve local people in need in their communities.”

The Steering Group added it was “encouraging” that a significant number of local churches reported that the pandemic had prompted an increase in collaborative working between their church and other churches or community groups.

The Bishop of Oxford, the Rt. Revd. Dr Steven Croft said: “The imperative for Christian communities to engage in social action and social justice lies at the heart of our faith – it is in our Scriptures, our history, and in our deep longing to see the Kingdom come. It is an endeavour to which all of us in the Diocese of Oxford continue to commit ourselves.

“This insightful report illustrates the ongoing challenges and complexities created by Covid-19 as well as the vital and unique role churches play in supporting their communities through the ups and downs of everyday life. I am excited at the prospect of the future positive impact we can have in our communities across the region.”

The Venerable Stephen Pullin, Archdeacon of Berkshire and Chair of the Poverty and Inequality Steering Group added: “The report emphasises ways in which churches have adapted well to changing circumstances and have discovered innovative ways to make a positive impact in areas of emerging and greatest need.

“The findings set out in the report will help to shape the priorities of the steering group. We aim to create an online space where effective initiatives can be shared between churches and be continually refreshed and developed, and to encourage churches to work together for the growth of God’s Kingdom.”