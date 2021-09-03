Wokingham.Today

Cine Valley hosts launch event in Shinfield this morning

Cine Valley launched this morning with a special show from some family favourites. Pictures: Jess Warren

CINE VALLEY launched this morning in Shinfield.

The University of Reading project is providing studio space for TV and film industries.

The launch event saw around 50 characters from various different blockbuster movies assemble at the Thames Valley Science Park, showcasing the kind of major productions that will be made in Shinfield.

Robert Van de Noort, vice-chancellor of the University of Reading, said: “We are excited to launch Cine Valley as the next stage of our strategy to invest in the future of our students, the future of academic excellence, and the future prosperity of the region and the UK.

“The University of Reading already plays a key role in the UK and the local area, as a global magnet for talented students and academics.

“By working closely with the UK’s successful film and creative industries we will bring our expertise in developing skills, providing opportunity for all, and commitment to environmental sustainability.”

The vice-chancellor said that long-term sustainability is also a key goal.

A number of international film studios are already being attracted by the size, location and presence of Shinfield Studios, the main anchor tenant for Cine Valley, a University spokesperson said. 

The site includes four sound stages and associated workshops, which are nearly ready for use.

There is a planning application for 18 more sound stages and supporting workshops, offices and screening facilities.

The University also has permission to build a TV studio next to Collegiate Square at Thames Valley Science Park. 

It will include space for a studio audience, and be used for filming entertainment shows.

Residents will have a chance to join the audience for prime time TV shows.

Full story in next week’s paper, out Thursday, September 9

