Citizens Advice funds Wokingham mental health courses

MENTAL health support in Wokingham has been given a boost, thanks to the National Lottery.

Citizens Advice Wokingham is repurposing funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to train more than 70 Mental Health First Aiders for free.

The two-day course, which normally costs between £150 and £300 per person, trains people to spot the early stages of a mental health problem.

And it also coaches responders to help somebody dealing with a mental health issue, teaches them how to support quicker recovery, and how to break the stigma of mental health.

Jake Morrison, chief executive of Citizens Advice Wokingham, is a trained instructor for adult mental health first aid and he will deliver the course to 72 people in Wokingham borough next year.

“As someone living with mental ill- health and leading a charity that supports thousands of people across our communities with issues that impact upon mental health and wellbeing, we have a role to play to provide more effective support and tackle stigma,” Mr Morrison said.

“This opportunity for us to train 72 other charity staff and volunteers across the borough will share those skills more widely, and the take-up has already been really popular.

“It is great to be working more closely with our colleagues across the borough.”

Spaces on the course will be free for staff and volunteers in charities across the borough.

To register for the course, email admin@citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk