Citizens Advice hunts for new recruits across the borough

CITIZENS ADVICE Wokingham is on the search for help as it expands.

The borough-wide charity is looking for 25 more volunteers, who can support some of the most vulnerable in the community, said chief executive Jake Morrison.

It comes as the organisation prepares to open its Woodley office and become involved in the new charity hub in Wokingham town centre.

Mr Morrison said he is proud of his team, who have seen a 129% rise in callers since the pandemic began.

“Every day, our staff and volunteers do their best to support our clients,” he said. “We help people across the borough to find a way forward with their problems.

“Our volunteers are on the frontline — they answer calls, build trust and confidence with people across our communities and help unpick their issues to identify next steps.”

He said over the last 18 months, the charity has focused on signposting people to the right support via its One Front Door service.

“I am so proud of our team, we have answered over 95% of all phone demand throughout the pandemic, arguably the toughest period in our charity’s history,” he added.

“We are one of the highest performing offices in the country.

“Now we are asking for more volunteers to consider joining us, as we aim to re-open our Woodley office, and look to play a key role in the Wokingham Town charity hub which will be based in the building we are currently in.”

Mr Morrison is looking for volunteers for phone and in-person services.

“Please consider attending one of our open days online, hearing more about our great team and the training that is on offer,” the chief executive added.

Nicky Phull, training manager at the organisation said the role is best suited for residents that want to make a difference in other people’s lives.

This includes advising on benefits, debt and employment, and helping others increase their employability.

She said the charity can offer seven hours of volunteering each week. This can be spread across one or two days.

During the last year, the charity has helped 5,830 people with 17,710 issues.

Mr Morrison said his team expects high demand to continue, wants to prepare by having enough people on hand to help.

Volunteer Lorna Hunter-Smith, whose name has been changed, said she initially joined the charity to gain work experience, after a few years as a full-time mother.

But she has stayed longer than anticipated.

“I have continued for the past eight months because I am truly honoured to be in a position to offer help to people,” she said.

This can take the form of a listening ear, advice on where to get information, help with debt and support referrals.

“I am humbled every time and amazed by how much difference Citizens Advice makes in people’s lives and I am proud to be here,” she said.

Another volunteer, Jacob Hunt, whose name has also been changed, said his proudest moment was reaching an £8,000 discrimination case settlement 20 minutes before a hearing was due to start.

“My proudest moments are when I assist clients in achieving positive outcomes in their employment disputes with employers who disregard employment law and procedures,” he explained.

Mr Hunt also helped one client increase their redundancy settlement by £43,000.

He said he volunteers to give back to the community, keep his brain active and be part of a team of like-minded people.

For more information, or to register interest in volunteering, visit: citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk/volunteering or email: volunteer@citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk