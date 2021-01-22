Clampdown on dangerous parking at Suttons Seeds roundabout in Earley

DANGEROUS parking is to be deterred after new restrictions have been introduced in Earley.

Since lockdown, an increased number of drivers have been parking on the Suttons Seeds roundabout, underneath the A3290 flyover.

Now Wokingham Borough Council is taking action to clamp down on the practice.

Last Thursday, notices went up on all entrances to the concreted section in the middle of the roundabout, and vehicles have received parking notices and tickets.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “We have recently had issues with the maintenance area in the centre of the Sutton Seeds roundabout being used as informal parking for significant numbers of vehicles, including commercial vehicles.

“Parking behaviour at this location has worsened and we now have drivers illegally joining the carriageway at locations other than the access road in an unsafe manner as well as damage to the bridge supports caused by heavy goods vehicles and significant damage to the paving.”

Vehicles left at Sutton Seeds roundabout have been given parking notices Picture: Phil Creighton

She added that the council has opened the Thames Valley Park & Ride car park even though bus services have yet to commence.

“The current (parking) suspension runs from last week through to Saturday, July 31, and may be extended as necessary to ensure the safety of the junction,” Cllr Jorgensen added.

“It is intended that parking restrictions will be introduced to make the parking restriction permanent and this proposal will follow the statutory procedures which will include a consultation.

“Vehicles that have been left for several days and not checked by their owners are considered as abandoned vehicles and can be removed.

“Vehicles without a valid MoT or current motor vehicle tax will be removed.”