Wokingham.Today

CLASP organises month of festivities for December

by Jess Warren0
Christmas bingo was played

MEMBERS of a disability advocacy group have been busy this December, in the lead up to Christmas.

Debs Morrison, CEO of CLASP, a charity that supports adults with learning disabilities, said that the group is seeing out the year with a bang.

On Tuesday, December 14, the group held its Christmas Extravaganza, which included bingo, a nativity play, competitions and festive attire.

That evening, members sung outside Tesco Wokingham to raise funds for the mayor’s charity of the year.

Later that week, the group performed outside of Wokingham town centre’s Waitrose, with some carol singing.

This week, CLASP held a coffee morning on Tuesday, and an art session yesterday.

Ms Morrison said that sessions resume on Tuesday, January 11.

The group is free to join. For more information, visit: wokinghamclasp.org.uk

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

REVIEW: Singin’ In The Rain at The Mill at Sonning

Phil Creighton

VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough

Helena Badger

Cars crash for second time today at Winnersh Relief Road due to newly-changed no right turn

Jess Warren