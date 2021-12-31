CLASP organises month of festivities for December

MEMBERS of a disability advocacy group have been busy this December, in the lead up to Christmas.

Debs Morrison, CEO of CLASP, a charity that supports adults with learning disabilities, said that the group is seeing out the year with a bang.

On Tuesday, December 14, the group held its Christmas Extravaganza, which included bingo, a nativity play, competitions and festive attire.

That evening, members sung outside Tesco Wokingham to raise funds for the mayor’s charity of the year.

Later that week, the group performed outside of Wokingham town centre’s Waitrose, with some carol singing.

This week, CLASP held a coffee morning on Tuesday, and an art session yesterday.

Ms Morrison said that sessions resume on Tuesday, January 11.

The group is free to join. For more information, visit: wokinghamclasp.org.uk