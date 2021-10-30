CLASP team honoured with Queen’s Award

RESIDENTS raising awareness of disabilities were honoured with an award last week.

On Friday, October 22, CLASP, which supports adults with learning disabilities to speak up, held presentations of its Queen’s Award.

Held in the Town Hall, Wokingham’s deputy town mayor, Cllr Maria Gee presented the Listen to Us team with replica awards and tie pins.

“It was a very important and prestigious event for us and our Listen to Us Training group,” said Debs Morrison, CLASP manager.

“We also had a story board so people could see our long journey from nomination to being told our Listen to Us group had won the award.”

Ms Morrison said Deputy Lieutenant of Berkshire, Andrew Try, also joined for the ceremony.

“Mr Try was part of the team who helped us pulled together the information we needed to present to the Queen’s committee,” Ms Morrison said.

“We were all so thrilled with this award and this ceremony.”