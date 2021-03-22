Classic rock with our Wokingham Music Club

CLASSIC rock heads up our hit parade this week, thanks to a visitor of Wokingham Music Club.

The great venue, which we can’t wait to see back in action, welcomed Keith Atack for a tribute to Robin Trower.

Since then, Keith has released Nine Lives and it’s this tune in of Wokingham Loves Music playlist.

You can listen for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Keith Atack – Nine Lives

Keith has visited the area to perform at Wokingham Music Club (WMC) with his tribute to to legendary guitarist Robin Trower, Bridge of Sighs.

He was so impressed with local photographer, Andrew Merritt’s photos from the gig, that he included them in his video of the Trower classic, Day of the Eagle.

As well as his tribute activities, Keith recently released this new single in his own right and it’s a powerful piece of classic rock, showcasing his excellent guitar talents – www.facebook.com/Keith-Atack-Music-104709838281012

Red Tape Resistance – Time is a Killer

Even though this Bracknell-based band’s 2020 single release, Hollow, was only featured in this playlist feature recently, their brand-new single, released a week ago is included here as it’s rather good.

The track has a mellow atmospheric opening before gradually building in intensity to a strong and powerful closing section.

We’ll look forward to seeing this performed live when the band are able

to play live again – www.facebook.com/redtaperesistance

Ben Portsmouth – The Only One

He’s well-known as one of the best Elvis Presley tributes there are and here he is with a track he’s written and recorded in his own name from his EP, Worth Fighting For – www.facebook.com/benportsmouthmusic

Kindred Spirit Band – No Smoke Without Fire

Here’s a band that has graced the stage at Wokingham Festival with an inventive folk prog sound. This track is from their latest album, Elemental – kindredspiritband.co.uk

Hoopy Frood – Round Shaped Hole

This Wokingham-based band have just released their third album called Affirmations. Have a listen to their ‘psy-groove electro rock’ on this track from the album – www.hoopyfrood.co.uk

Alfie Griffin – Fi-Lo

Some mellow grooves here from a Reading-based musician who has previously appeared live at Wokingham Festival – www.facebook.com/alfiegriffinmusic

Katie Ellwood – The Only Thing

A wonderful debut single written, recorded, produced, played and sung by this talented young musician at her home in Wokingham during lockdown – www.katieellwood.com

The Lost Trades – Hummingbird

Recommended by local photographer Andrew Merritt. He saw this trio when they visited the area to play at The Acoustic Couch before lockdown – thelosttrades.com

Rachel Redman – Against the Tide

Rachel has played at Wokingham Festival and here’s her new single which she describes as ‘a reflective tale of dealing with life in lockdown and all the chaos and frustration that comes with it’. www.facebook.com/rachelredmanmusic

Third Lung – Falling Stone

The band describe themselves as ‘emotive, evocative and enchanting’ and they recently streamed a live online performance from Generation Studio – www.facebook.com/ThirdLung