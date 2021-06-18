Clean fun in Reading’s Prospect Park courtesy of the Bubble rush

RUNNERS can join in some good clean fun this weekend with a Bubble Rush at Prospect Park.

The course starts in a sea of foam, and includes four different coloured bubble stations, where foam cannons create a four ft bubble bath.

The 5km (3 mile) course is suitable for all ages, as well as pushchairs and wheelchair users.

The Sunday, June 20, event is in support of Marie Curie. On registration, attendees will be sent an email about how they can help the charity.

A spokesperson for Marie Curie said: “We would be delighted if you could include some fundraising or make a donation to show your support for the charity.

“Your ticket price only covers the cost of putting on the event. However, all proceeds from fundraising, individual and corporate sponsorship and event day activities will go to the charity.”

Registration closes tonight. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £54. Individual adult entry is £20 and it’s £10 for children. All entrants will be given a Bubble Rush t-shirt, and finishers receive a medal. Under threes go for free but don’t receive a t-shirt or medal.

Under 16’s must be accompanied by a paying, participating adult. One adult can accompany two children under 16.

For more information, visit: www.njuko.net/bubble-rush-reading