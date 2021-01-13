Wokingham.Today

Clifton Ingram welcomes new associate to family department

Danielle Bentley has joined Clifton Ingram  as a senior associate

A WOKINGHAM and Reading law firm just got a bit bigger.

Danielle Bentley has joined Clifton Ingram’s Family Department as a senior associate in the company’s Reading office, and hopes to help both married and unmarried couples with financial issues.

Kate Grant, head of Reading Family at Clifton Ingram, said the team is looking forward to working with Ms Bentley.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has seen an increased demand for our services in the Family department, and Danielle’s arrival will ensure that we continue to be able to meet clients’ expectations in a timely manner,” she said.

“On a positive note, the pandemic has taught us all to work better remotely and flexibly, and therefore it is undoubtedly the case that Danielle will also be able to assist the Wokingham team as necessary.

“We are confident that Danielle is a perfect fit for this role, and we look forward to her being with us for many years to come.”

