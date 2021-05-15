ClubsInCrisis – covid grants for grassroots clubs

As part of a #ClubsInCrisis campaign, Berkshire sports clubs are being invited to apply for a share of £4 million in grant funding to help get them back on their feet.

Made By Sport, a charity which champions the power of sport to tackle social issues, is distributing the funds to support grassroots sports clubs and organisations.

It says that a quarter of community clubs may not be able to reopen their doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity is offering unrestricted grants of £2,021 to those groups who do so much in communities to use sport as a vehicle for social good.

In the face of these crises, it says that sport is a vital tool to transform people’s lives.

As well as helping to overcome mental health challenges, it is also a way to tackle important social issues such as reducing crime and anti-social behaviour, increasing life and employment skills and opportunities.

It also brings communities together and it is estimated that for every £1 invested in sport and recreation, there is a £4.34 return on savings in money spent on crime, truancy and ill health.

Sophie Mason, Made By Sport’s Chief Executive, urged clubs to apply for the #ClubsInCrisis fund.

She said: “We’re delighted to be able to provide £4 million worth of grants through our #ClubsinCrisis fund.

“With sport returning, now is the time to invest in grassroots sports and give our young people the best opportunity to thrive. Access to sport will provide them with more confidence, more resilience and better mental and physical health.#

“We believe funders and policy makers should consider sport in a different context and Made By Sport will continue to lead the way in redefining what community sport can do as part of the national rebuild.

“Now more than ever, sport has a big role in reinvigorating communities and supporting young people post-pandemic.”

In order to be eligible, clubs must provide clear evidence of how they use sport to help young people develop life skills, employment opportunities, reduce crime and anti-social behaviour or tackle mental health issues.

To apply, visit www.madebysport.com/clubsincrisis.