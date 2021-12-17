Co-op helps Wokingham Foodbank with charity collections

THE CO-OP has relaunched its Food Bank Fund this Christmas, and it’s helping Wokingham residents.

Throughout the month, the Midcounties Co-operative has been asking customers to donate at tills and drop essential items into each store’s food bank collection boxes.

Everything raised will be distributed equally to each of its 70 foodbank partners in January, including Wokingham Foodbank.

Phil Ponsonby, CEO at The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “Local food banks provide a vital service to communities all year round, but each year they feel the most pressure and demand for their services in January.

“After what’s been an especially difficult couple of years for many people, it’s never been so important for local communities to come together to help support those most in need.

“That’s why we’re relaunching our Food Bank Fund and are encouraging all of those who can afford it to donate what they can, of monetary or product value, at our stores this Christmas.”

The Food Bank Fund was initially launched at the start of the pandemic to help families in need.

It has since raised more than £50,000 for foodbanks.

This year The Midcounties Co-operative is also working with anti-food waste organisation, Too Good To Go, to donate £1 from each ‘magic bag’ of discounted food sold to the fund.

Paschalis Loucaides, UK managing director at Too Good To Go, said: “It is devastating to see how many people in the UK do not have access to food when so much goes to waste on a daily basis.”

He said that he is incredibly proud to be working with the Midcounties Co-operative on the initiative.