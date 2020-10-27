Co-op keeps community happy with local grants

THOUSANDS of pounds has been made available to support local causes across the South East.

Southern Co-op, which runs the Market Place branch in Wokingham and another in Binfield, is offering funding to those helping people throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, the company donated £40,000 to a community fund to support those affected by the virus, and so far, 30 local groups have been awarded the £400 grants.

As a result, is believed that Southern Co-op’s micro grants have helped support over 5,500 people and have provided more than 6,700 meals in local communities across the South East.

Miles Henson is station director at Express FM, a regional community radio station that received one of the grants.

“Our programmes run health advice, programmes which link to local groups and items that celebrate and encourage neighbourliness,” he said.

“This help from Southern Co-op will support our volunteers in providing companionship and information to the community. Thank you.”

Organisations based near Southern Co-op’s stores or funeral homes can apply for grants now on Neighbourly, using the referral code ‘SouthernCoopPartner’.

To apply, visit: www.neighbourly.com/goodcause