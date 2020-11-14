Co-op launches food bank fund

FOOD BANKS in the region are set to benefit from a new grant fund.

Southern Co-op recently launched its Feed a Family Fund, which offers £200 micro grants to food banks across the South East and beyond.

The initiative intends to help local groups buy essential items and cover running costs.

The company will be asking customers and members to donate to the fund, and has made an initial donation of £5,000 itself.

“Our customers, colleagues and members have been incredibly generous throughout the pandemic,” said Holly Bramble, Southern Co-op’s community and campaign coordinator.

“They have been donating goods at all of our stores that have collection points and have helped thousands of people being supported by 44 different foodbanks.

“We know this won’t solve the crisis but we really hope this fund will help reduce the strain faced by so many families.”

There are currently 75 stores with collection points, including stores in Berkshire.

To find out if a local store has a foodbank collection, visit: stores.thesouthernco-operative.co.uk/search.html