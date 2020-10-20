Co-op to reduce carbon footprint in South East

SOUTHERN Co-Op says it is committed to achieving a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050.

And the company is aiming to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% over the next 10 years.

The new targets were announced at Southern Co-Op’s annual general meeting last week.

Since 2012, the retailer has achieved a 25% fall in emissions.

And in an effort to continue to shrink its carbon footprint, it has installed LED lights, movement sensors and airflow technology in stores across the region.

The company has also introduced compostable bags in some of its shops to support customers in reducing their own environmental footprints.

Mark Smith, chief executive and chair of Southern Co-Op’s Climate Action Group, said: “It’s really important that all businesses step up to the challenge of limiting growth in global temperatures to no more than 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels by the end of this century.

“Any rise above that level is likely to be increasingly catastrophic and we must, and we will, do our bit to help prevent that happening.

“As part of that, we want to be at the leading edge of how companies are setting climate-related targets and reporting against them.”

