Co-op’s Xmas help

coop
Donations to foodbanks will be made by Co-op shoppers this Christmas Picture: Southern Co-op

A regional retailer is encouraging its shoppers to do one simple thing this Christmas in order for thousands of pounds to be donated to local food banks – scan their membership cards.

Southern Co-op has pledged to donate 10p to its food bank partners when customers scan their membership card this month.

Holly Bramble, community lead at Southern Co-op, said: “Food banks provide vital support, so we really hope this campaign will make a difference to a lot of families.

“All the money raised will be split equally between more than 60 local community food banks we work with. Quite simply, the more members who shop and scan their Southern Co-op membership card, the more we can donate to our food bank partners.”

Through financial donations, goods donations, volunteering and drop off points in 97 retail stores and funeral branches, Southern Co-op colleagues currently support 60 local community food banks.

These include the West Berkshire Trussell Trust foodbank.

The campaign runs until New Year’s Eve, and all purchases are included except for transactions containing cigarettes, tobacco or infant baby formula. There is no minimum spend.

To find out more, visit www.thesouthernco-operative.co.uk

