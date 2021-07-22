Wokingham.Today

COATS to relaunch entertainment for Seniors in Crowthorne

by Laura Scardarella
Coats
Coats in Crowthorne Picture: Steve Smyth

COATS for Crowthorne’s Seniors, on Pinewood Avenue, is planning to ease some restrictions starting from Monday, August 9.

With an aim to increase visitor numbers, the centre is aiming to put on more internal entertainment and activities.

Although all national restrictions stopped this week, staff members at the charity are using the next three weeks to plan and prepare.

Careful measures will be taken to move back to full and free operation to ensure visitors feel safe on their return to the centre.

For more details, log on to coatscrowthorne.org.uk

